Lotofácil da Independência of R$ 150 million has open bets; see how | lotteries

Disclosure/Cash Lotofácil da Independência pays record prize of R$ 150 million this year

Exclusive bets for Lotofácil da Independência begin this Saturday (28), with an estimated prize for R$ 150 million in Lotofácil contest nº 2,320, the biggest prize in the history of the sport. The draw takes place on September 11th, the Saturday after the September 7th holiday, from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Lotofácil da Independência 2020 paid R$124.9 million, the biggest prize in the modality so far, which was divided between 50 bets, from 17 different states. As with other special contests, the main prize offered does not accumulate. If there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the prize will be prorated among the 14 number matchers and so on.

Premium can become even bigger with investments

If only one winner takes the Lotofácil da Independência prize and applies the entire amount to Poupança da Caixa, he will receive R$450 thousand in income in the first month. The money would be enough to acquire 20 luxury mansions or apartments worth R$ 2.5 million each.

How does Lotofácil work? How to bet?

The single bet costs $2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers out of the 25 available.

Bets can be placed from this Saturday on specific tickets for the special contest or on the regular Lotofácil ticket at lotteries across the country.

At the Loterias Caixa portal (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to purchase a special draw combo, with 12 bets for the 2,320 contest, as well as another combo containing bets from other modalities, in addition to the special contest. It is also possible to bet through the Loterias Caixa app.

Bolão Caixa is another option to compete for the jackpot

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in group. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. At Lotofácil, the bolões have a minimum price of R$10.00, and each quota cannot be less than R$3.00.

It is allowed to place a maximum of 10 bets per Sweepstakes, in the case of sweepstakes with 15, 16, 17 or 18 numbers; a maximum of 6 bets per Sweepstakes for 19 numbers and a maximum of 1 bet per Sweepstakes for 20 numbers. In case of a Sweepstakes with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers. It is also possible to purchase pool quotas organized by lottery units. In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged.