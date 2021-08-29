Lotofácil da Independência starts exclusive bets for the R$ 150 million prize – Country

THE Independence Lotofácil starts this Saturday (28) exclusive bets for the prize of BRL 150 million, this being the largest amount in the sport’s history. Caixa Econômica Federal has scheduled the draw for the day September 11th, from 20h.

Players can purchase specific draw tickets from the special or non-regular Lotofácil contest at any lottery. It is also possible to bet through the Loterias Caixa app.

On the Caixa Lotteries portal, there is also the possibility of purchasing a special draw combo, which allows 12 bets for contest no. 2,320, in addition to another combo with bets from other modalities and the special contest.

Lotofácil’s prize may yield even more if only one winner takes the R$ 150 million and invests them in Savings from Caixa. According to the bank, the income in the first month will be R$ 450,000.

On the other hand, the prize does not accumulate. If there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the value will be prorated among the 14 number matchers and so on.

Values

The single bet costs R$2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers of the 25 available.

The pots have a minimum price of R$ 10 and the share cannot be less than R$ 3. The Cashier authorizes a maximum of 10 bets per pot in the case of 15, 16, 17 or 18 numbers, and a maximum of 6 for the games with 19 numbers.