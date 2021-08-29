Low-income people will be entitled to credit cards and loans through Caixa Tem

Low-income people will soon have access to credit cards and loans through the Caixa Tem application. It will be a microcredit line for account holders.

Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, informed that the Caixa Tem application will release loans soon. The service should be available by the end of the year.

Loans ranging between R$500 and R$3,000 will be offered. The app will already leave the value, it will already be pre-approved in the app and will have installments that can be paid in 18 or 24 months.

It is one more measure to face the health crisis that the country is going through and stimulate the economy.

The intention is to benefit a total of 30 million people through the microcredit program. Whoever is in a vulnerable situation will have the right. The Federal Government plans will also release microcredit to Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

They will be low amounts, which will prevent the person from defaulting, that is, the client will be able to pay the loan installments. For this, he will have access to the exact amount he will have to pay.

When emergency aid was released in 2020, it allowed people who never had a bank account to access the Digital Social Savings through Caixa Tem. Thus, 38 million Brazilians were entered into the banking system.

Currently, Caixa Tem has more than 67 million active customers that interest Caixa Econômica Federal. The intention is to keep these accounts after the emergency aid payment ends.

Cash Loan Has

The interested party will not need to go to a Caixa branch to contract the loan, the request can be made directly through the application, without the need to face queues. According to Guimarães, this credit line will have lower interest rates than those charged by the traditional market.

Next month, Caixa will announce the rules for the microcredit program that will be offered to Caixa Tem users.