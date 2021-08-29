Maicon loses control after a Corinthians goal, gets a red card and goes to the referee; watch

Credit: Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

It was with great irritation that defensive midfielder Maicon reacted to Jô’s goal, from Corinthians, in the final stretch of the second half of this Saturday night’s game at the Arena. He came from the top of the referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro and players even from Corinthians had to hold the Grêmio shirt 8 – the team from São Paulo won away from home by 1×0.

“Every time he comes here and steals from us,” Maicon shouted on the way out after receiving the red card – see below:

Maicon returned to play for Grêmio exactly in this match. He started on the bench and entered the second half, but had very few offensive actions – before, he was embezzled by new muscle pain since the victory against Cuiabá.

Saturday night’s defeat postpones Grêmio’s desire to leave the relegation zone. The club continues in 17th place with 16 points and will only play again, without Maicon, on the 12th, at home, against Ceará.

