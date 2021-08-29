Manifest, a series from Netflix, will have its 4th season

This Saturday (28), Netflix has confirmed through social media that the Manifest series will have a 4th season. The streaming platform has already warned that this will be the last season of the work created by Jeff Rake, and should have a great production.

The last season should have twenty episodes and the recordings should start later this year, there is no release forecast yet, but due to the production taking place this year, may have the premiere in 2022.









The series was canceled by NBC, as in the third year, it failed at the hearing. Fortunately for fans, Netflix has decided to buy the rights and will put an end to the Manifest series. The three seasons can be watched by streaming Globoplay and HBO Max. Season four will be aired on Netflix.