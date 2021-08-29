Marcos Mion records first Caldeirão and gets an unimaginable gift from Boninho: “Dáeven tremedeira”

Marcos Mion used your social networks in the last Thursday (26) to show fans a super affectionate gift that cute he left it in his dressing room during the break from recording the first edition of Cauldron with Mion.

The presenter, who has been filming his entire work routine at Estúdios Globo, received from Ana Furtado’s husband nothing less than a bouquet of flowers accompanied by a card.

“Mion, on behalf of the entire team, we wish you to shine on Saturday afternoons and that you will remain on our side for many years. Receive our great affection, Boninho”, said and handwritten message by the TV director.

Boninho’s gesture, of course, totally baffled Mion. “Boy, when you see the full name, it makes you tremble”, joked the new hire of the Rio station.

“You don’t know, but Boninho knows how long, prays, will, and work to be able to get to that moment and read a card like that from a guy I dreamed of working and admire,” he complemented, moved.

It is worth remembering that, with the arrival of Mion on Saturdays and Luciano Huck commanding Domingão, Globo decided to reformulate the channel’s grid. On Saturday, the afternoon program with the ex-Fazenda will lose almost 1 hour in duration.

With Mion, the Caldeirão will start at 4:55 pm and end around 6:35 pm, passing the baton to the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador. Before, the Comedy Session, at 2:10 pm, with the Escolinha do Professor Raimundo, and at 3:15 pm, the Saturday Session.

Remember that Mionzera was announced as the new host of Cauldron on August 6th. In the statement, the station said that he was appointed to run the program until December.

See below:

