Maria Lina is criticized for her career as an influencer

Maria Lina Deggan is being criticized for pursuing a career as an influencer after breaking up with comedian Whindersson Nunes. On Instagram, she vented and showed some of the messages she has been receiving on social media.

“Choose another profession, influencer doesn’t roll. You don’t look at the camera and your posts are boring. You only know how to mess with your hair. Better to advertise hair. Do you want media? Ibope?”, said one person in Maria’s private messages , who responded in a sequence of stories.

“I’m trying hard, giving my best. I’m not going to give up or stop. It’s what I want, what I chose to do with my life, and I’m going to continue. I’m going to keep messing with my hair, saying the things I say “, started.

“It’s my way, I’m genuinely true, that’s me. Anyone who doesn’t like me, just don’t follow me. I don’t force anyone to stay here, I don’t beg anyone to stay here. That’s me for real,” he said. Whindersson’s ex-fiancee.

Elsewhere, Maria stated that she receives hate messages constantly. “I chose to get married, have children, take care of my family, take care of my house. I chose this for myself and still I am attacked. I would be attacked anyway.”

“If I chose to dance, to be a singer, if I chose anything else, I would be attacked. For us to be judged, it’s enough to be a woman. This is absurd,” said she, who said that she will no longer expose attacks in her networks.

Whindersson and Maria Lina took up the relationship in November of last year. In January, the couple announced that they were expecting a child, João Miguel. In May, however, the baby was born prematurely and did not survive.