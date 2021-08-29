Maria Lina returns to refute criticism for becoming an influencer after breaking up with Whindersson: “I don’t have to”

The ex-fiancée of comedian Whindersson Nunes, Maria Lina, came back to her Instagram Stories this Saturday (28), after receiving new hate messages from some internet users on the social network.

This time, an Instagram user stated that the student would not have the knack of being an influencer and, according to her, Maria Lina just wanted to chat: “Choose another profession, influencer doesn’t roll, you don’t look at the camera, your posts are boring. He only knows how to use his hair, better to advertise hair. Touched your heart or do you want media? Ibope?” he said

After what happened, the comedian’s ex-fiancée countered the comment and stated that it is being true on the web: “I’m trying hard, giving my best. I won’t give up and I won’t stop. It’s what I want, what I chose to do with my life, and I’m going to continue. I’ll keep messing with my hair, saying the things I say. It’s my way, I’m genuinely true, that’s me. Anyone who doesn’t like me just doesn’t follow me. I don’t make anyone stay here, I don’t beg anyone to stay here. That’s me for real,” he began.

Maria then criticized the comments she receives, regardless of what she chooses to do: “I chose to get married, have children, take care of my family, take care of my house. I chose this for myself and I still get attacked. I would be attacked anyway. If I chose to dance, to be a singer, if I chose anything else I would be attacked. For us to be judged, just being a woman is enough. This is absurd”, he lamented.

