Matthew Mindler, former child actor, found dead at age 19

Matthew Mindler, who became known for the movie “My Idiot Brother” (2011) was found dead today near the University of Millersville in Pennsylvania. The 19-year-old actor had been missing since Tuesday (24), when he was reportedly seen on his way to the campus parking lot. The cause of death has not yet been released.

In the last images of the young man, recorded on the spot, he walked carrying a black backpack. The former child actor was reported missing by local police the next day. The finding was made after Mindler did not return to the dormitory and missed classes at the American university.

The university confirmed the death on Twitter: “It is with a grieving heart that I report the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. A search was on for Matthew was underway since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

“My Brother’s Idiot” was released in 2011. With the character River, Mindler stood out because of the scenes in which he starred with the protagonist Paul Rudd. Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel also participated in the feature.

Other works that are part of his career are “As The World Turns”, “This American Life: One Night Only at BAM” and “Solo”.