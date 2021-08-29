Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP with just four volts

Red Bull rider Max Verstappen won today’s Belgium GP but only earned half the points. The race was marked by heavy rain just four laps, 10% of the 44 needed to complete the course. With the race incomplete, the value of the score of all drivers was computed in half.

Second place went to Williams’ George Russell, while Mercedes champion Lewis Hamilton took third place on the podium.

The race started three hours late, a one-hour countdown and the drivers behind the safety car, but in less than 13 minutes the red flag was raised again. The riders had to return to the pitlane once more without knowing how the race would proceed.

In yesterday’s qualifying practice, the riders face emotion from start to finish. The heavy rains disturbed the athletes a lot and made a difference on the grid. The pilot Lando Norris, from McLaren, had an accident during the race and the engineering decided to change the gearbox of the vehicle. This unauthorized action generated a five-place penalty for him.

“Too dangerous”

Pilot Hamilton posted on his Instagram account about the weather conditions in Spa.

“Folks, sorry to you who are there waiting. This rain doesn’t stop. It’s too dangerous for us to leave. It puts everyone at risk. Security has to come first. Sending positivity and thank you for your patience,” posted the seven-time Formula 1 champion in a story on the social network.

Current leader of the drivers’ championship, Hamilton set the third best time in yesterday’s qualifying practice (28) at the circuit. Spa-Francorchamps.

Problems before the race

In today’s warm-up, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez crashed his car in Les Combes. Perez’s vehicle slid at low speed against the barriers, but with enough speed to damage the front suspension. Because of the accident, the driver who was in seventh position on the grid almost got out of the race. With the suspension, the team fixed the car and Perez was able to run.

Just before the scheduled start of the race, the rains increased heavily on the circuit and the race management decided that the cars would start behind the safety car. Minutes later, the organization decided to delay the start of the race in the hope that the rains would lessen. It took more than an hour for the cars to run. The main problem pointed out by the pilots was the lack of vision on the track.

Due to this situation, the red flag was displayed and the starting procedure was suspended, with no prediction of a return. The cars returned to the pitlane while awaiting the decision on the 12th stage of the F1 World Cup.

Even with wet and intermediate tires, which are designed to disperse water and offer more grip, the high amount of water pooled on the track makes these tools very difficult to work. Tires cannot securely grip the track, which can cause aquaplaning.