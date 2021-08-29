Mediterranean diet may be beneficial for men with erectile dysfunction – Galileo Magazine

+



The Mediterranean diet is based on vegetables, olive oil, grains and little meat (Photo: NordWood Themes/Unsplash)

One of the causes of erectile dysfunction, marked by the inability to obtain or maintain a penile erection, is vascular changes in the organ. Unable to dilate and increase blood flow to the penis, the vessels do not allow the necessary movement for sexual intercourse. It is known that hypertension and a decline in testosterone levels are other factors capable of contributing to the condition. Therefore, researchers at the University of Athens, Greece, argue that a Mediterranean diet may be beneficial to hypertensive men affected by the disorder.

know more

In a work that will be presented at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), experts point to an association between improvements in erectile dysfunction and a diet that favors fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil, with a moderate consumption of dairy products and limited red meat intake. “Our findings suggest that a Mediterranean diet can help to support several parameters of vascular health and quality of life”, says, in a note, researcher Athanasios Angelis.

Published in the journal Nutrients, the study included the participation of 250 men with high blood pressure, erectile dysfunction and a mean age of 56 years. The aim of the article was to analyze whether there was a connection between eating habits and aspects such as physical conditioning, testosterone levels, blood flow, arterial stiffness and erectile performance. For this, the volunteers were submitted to a series of analyses.

They answered questionnaires in which they judged, from 0 to 55 points, adherence to the Mediterranean diet; demonstrated their physical fitness using the treadmill; performed blood tests to measure testosterone; performed echocardiograms so that researchers had access to information about vascular health and filled out the Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM), which ranges from 0 to 25 and indicates the severity of the problem in the sexual organ.

From this information, it was possible to conclude that men with the highest scores related to the Mediterranean diet (above 29) have a greater coronary flow reserve (which indicates the ability to increase blood flow when needed) and a higher level of testosterone, in addition to of better erectile performance (SHIM score greater than 14) and lower arterial stiffness.

know more

Observing physical fitness, the researchers found that participants with better preparation, who recorded more than 10 MET (1 MET expresses the average rate of oxygen consumption at rest, whose value is 3.5 mL/kg/min), had higher coronary flow reserve, higher testosterone index, Mediterranean diet score above 25, SHIM score greater than 12, and lower arterial stiffness.

“In our study, consuming a Mediterranean diet is linked to better physical abilities, healthier arteries, better blood flow, higher levels of testosterone and better erectile performance,” sums up Angelis. “Although we have not examined the mechanisms, it is plausible that this eating pattern has benefited physical conditioning and erectile performance by improving blood vessel functioning and limiting the drop in testosterone that occurs in midlife,” he concludes.