Microsoft backs off and will release Windows 11 for “older” PCs, but no updates

THE Microsoft announced, on Friday (27), that older hardware not compatible with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, one of the Microsoft requirements for Windows 11, will be able to have the new operating system installed. However, these computers will not receive security updates and also will not be able to upgrade through Windows Update. Installation will have to be manual via an ISO file that will be made available by Microsoft.

The developer’s idea is that older hardware users can use Windows version 11 as a test experience, as much as this puts the system at risk, as security updates fix dangerous vulnerabilities in the OS. The company claims that older components cannot deliver the full experience and security that Windows 11 is intended to bring to users. As a result, Microsoft appears to be unwilling to go out of its way to support such hardware.