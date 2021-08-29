Microsoft backs off and will release Windows 11 for “older” PCs, but no updates

THE Microsoft announced, on Friday (27), that older hardware not compatible with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, one of the Microsoft requirements for Windows 11, will be able to have the new operating system installed.
However, these computers will not receive security updates and also will not be able to upgrade through Windows Update. Installation will have to be manual via an ISO file that will be made available by Microsoft.
The developer’s idea is that older hardware users can use Windows version 11 as a test experience, as much as this puts the system at risk, as security updates fix dangerous vulnerabilities in the OS.
The company claims that older components cannot deliver the full experience and security that Windows 11 is intended to bring to users. As a result, Microsoft appears to be unwilling to go out of its way to support such hardware.
Initially, the restriction was for AMD and Intel processors released before 2017. Microsoft recently confirmed that most 7th gen Core chips in addition to AMD Zen 1 will not be supported.
“After carefully reviewing the first generation of AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD, we have together concluded that there are no additions to the list of supported processors,” says the company.
The developer’s position has generated controversy among users who are not willing to change their hardware to use the new system. Windows 11 is forecast to be officially released later this year.
So, what’s your opinion on Microsoft’s stance on this impasse? Tell us in the comments below!