Milan tries to cross Corinthians by signing Willian

This Sunday (29), Corinthians fans have reason to be apprehensive about the possible arrival of Willian: the Arsenal striker, who seemed very close to Timão, entered Milan’s crosshairs, who are trying to get through the negotiation.

According to ‘The Mirror’, the Italian club would have offered 7 million pounds (R$ 50 million) for the player, in addition to a bonus amount. Thus, the newspaper assesses that Milan would have “jumped ahead” in the negotiation.

The deal would be more advantageous for Arsenal, since, in order to release it to Corinthians, the Gunners would give up any financial compensation. The report from TNT Sports Brasil confirmed that Willian actually received an offer from another club.

On Saturday (28), Ricardinho Martins, commentator for TNT Sports Brasil, had confirmed that, at least verbally, Corinthians and Willian had already agreed. In the coming days, the player must make a final decision regarding their future.