Miranda returns to the national team after a tough marathon of games for São Paulo

Miranda was called up to defend the Brazilian national team in the qualifiers for the World Cup, on the next 2, 5 and 9 September, after more than two years without wearing the Amarelinha. At 36, the defender will introduce himself to Tite coming from a tough marathon of games and proving that age, at least for now, has been just a number.

Miranda was present in the last 11 matches of São Paulo in the season. The defender, in fact, was only replaced in one of these games, against Vasco, by the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Chosen by coach Hernán Crespo as the pillar of his defense, the experienced defender is one of the few with a permanent seat in the tricolor team.

Precisely because of Miranda’s long marathon games, the coaching staff of São Paulo planned a rest for the defender and other players in the squad, as the team will not be on the field for 14 days. But, the call of the defender to the Brazilian team ended up nullifying the intentions of Crespo and his assistants.

Miranda has 27 games for São Paulo and one goal this season. The defender was hired at the beginning of the year to reinforce the defense of Hernán Crespo and, a few months after his return, he has already won the Campeonato Paulista, a cup that Tricolor has not raised since 2005.

Captain of São Paulo, Miranda quickly fell in favor of the fans and became unanimous in sports debates for his tranquility with the ball at his feet, right boats, sense of positioning and spirit of leadership.

Even returning to Brazilian football after spending time in China, where the game is not played with the same intensity, Miranda had no difficulties in adapting and has been used a lot by Hernán Crespo, without accusing wear and tear. His number of matches for the Tricolor is not greater because he suffered a strain on his left thigh in June.

In the Brazilian team, Miranda will be the alternative for Tiago Silva, who ended up being cut off by the fact that English clubs have announced that they will not release their players who are citizens of countries that are part of the United Kingdom’s “red list” in relation to covid-19. As Brazil is on this list, the defender who plays for Chelsea will have to stay in London.

The 2019 Copa America was the last time that Miranda defended the Brazilian team. The defender was Tiago Silva’s reserve in the tournament, but played in the semifinals, against Argentina. Since then, Tite has been giving opportunities to new names, thinking in the long term, although the São Paulo defender has been acting at a high level.

Leave your comment