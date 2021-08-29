Model is attacked by leopard in nursing home for animals – News

A resident of Davie, Florida, ended up hospitalized after shelling out $150 (R$830) to get a ‘full contact experience’ with a black leopard
According to Local 10, Dwight Turner, 50, said he hit the price with Michael Poggi
On Facebook, Poggi maintained a page in which he claimed to manage, in the backyard of the house where he lives, a sanctuary for rare and endangered animals
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials explain that the resident is licensed to care for the feline. However, this does not entitle you to allow third party contact with the animal
It was through the commercialization of this contact that Turner was brutally attacked by the leopard
Reports describe the injuries as so severe that the victim’s scalp was ‘hanging from the head and the right ear torn in half’
Turner’s attorney reports that the client spent approximately a week in the emergency room and underwent several restorative surgeries
Given the situation, Poggi will have to defend himself against charges of facilitating contact with a dangerous animal and keeping wildlife in unsafe conditions of captivity. It is not clear whether he will have to compensate the victim in case of conviction
Meanwhile, in India, a sextet of dogs stopped a ferocious leopard from attacking a truck driver. Check it out below!
A sextet of the most sinister dogs managed to surround a ferocious leopard and prevent the feline from attacking a truck driver
According to the news website Time Now News, the animal duel was recorded by a security camera in the industrial area of Hyderabad, India.
At first, the two truck drivers who were in the place ran frantically from one side to the other
When they finally decided to get into the vehicle, a huge leopard jumped out from behind the wall…
… and then snapped the heel of one of the men
However, when all seemed to be lost, the feline gave up on the attack.
The canine brigade took action to scare away the predator!
Despite the scare, the leopard also fought back. Apparently, in the end, each animal went to its corner and no one was hurt.
Still in India, a leopard invaded the backyard of a house and snapped a lucky dog’s throat. Understand below!
A leopard invaded the backyard of a house in the city of Una, India, and bit into the throat of the dog who, luckily, still lives there.
According to The Indian Times, the startling scene was captured by a surveillance camera
The feline attack occurred during the night and the owner of the residence only became aware of what had happened hours later
After jumping over the wall, the leopard soon grabbed the poor dog by the neck.
Fully dominated, the pet could only wag its tail.
However, the sound of a car passing in the street startled the huge predator
Who suddenly fled, luckily for the dog. ‘I’ve only just realized that my house is prone to visits from big cats,’ declared resident Mahesh Bamania
In addition to reporting the incident to the forest department, Mahesh also helped the agency set a trap to capture the invader.
