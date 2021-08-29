Mouse discloses rare photo with one of his twin sons and detail shocks fans

Carlos Massa, the little mouse, left fans surprised by releasing a rare photo with one of his children, called Rafael Massa, in a moment of the two together in the middle of nature.

On his Instagram profile, the presenter has been trying to get even closer to the fans and spoke a little about the heir, saying: “My #tbt with the son @rafaelmassatv”.

The heir even followed in his father’s footsteps in his professional life and runs the Mixed Salad program on Rede Massa. In the comments, however, the resemblance stole the show.

“Very similar, they look like brothers”, commented a netizen about the two artists. Despite this, many people are angry with the presenter, who has defended the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), on SBT.

On the last wednesday (25), he returned to commenting on politics and showed that he fully supports the current government of Brazil, guaranteeing that he will be demonstrating on September 7th.

The TV animator’s speech took place during the painting “Mesa do Ratinho”, when he was playing games with Danilo Gentili, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and Matheus Ceará:

“I said I wouldn’t go to the streets to protest. I’m not going to the streets to protest, I want to go out and ask. I’m not going to protest, because protest is crazy. On September 7th, I want to ask for the vote to be auditable”.

The SBT presenter followed: “We are reversing the order of things here in Brazil. We are valuing the dishonest and failing to value those who work. And I don’t like that idea, so I think I have to know who I voted for. It’s not possible”.

To explain more details about why he was in favor of the auditable vote, he made an analogy of the situation with the purchase of bread in a bakery: “If I’m going to buy bread at the bakery and they give me a receipt, won’t I have a receipt for my vote?”.

“You don’t need to give me the receipt, but put it in the box so if you need to count it again, we can count it. I’m against that little black box without anyone knowing the result. I’m against. I’m going out on the street on September 7th to protest against the unaudible vote“, completed the famous.

The demonstration on September 7, the Independence Day holiday, has been called on social networks as an act against the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and, mainly, the STF ministers.

