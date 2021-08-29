Myrian Rios talks about surgery: “I brace myself until I die”

– Continues after the announcement –



O Spectacular Sunday this week, 08/29, brings an exclusive interview with the actress Myrian Rivers.

Five days after performing head surgery to remove implants from the hearing aids placed 11 years ago, Myrian Rios spoke with reporter Fabiana Oliveira to talk about the procedure. The actress explains that she suffered a gradual loss of hearing from genetic causes, a theme that the report explains with the participation of experts.

Myrian also talks about the illness and recovery after surgery. “Other types of hearing loss can operate, and it goes away, and that’s fine. This one has nothing to do, it’s braces until you die“she says about her problem. And he tells the only fear he had when facing the surgery: “One day everyone will die, whether from a heart attack, surgery, covid, being run over. We are here in passing, to die. My concern was not to leave my children orphans now”.

The Spectacular Sunday airs at 7:45 pm. The presentation is by Carolina Ferraz and Eduardo Ribeiro on Record TV.

