Myrian Rios vents after hearing implant surgery: ”It’s braces until you die”

Myrian Rios spoke for the first time about the surgery he performed on his head to remove hearing implants

for the first, Myriam Rios (62) talked about the head surgery he had recently.

In an interview that will air tomorrow on Spectacular Sunday, the actress spoke to the reporter Fabiana Oliveira about the procedure.

During the chat, she vented after removing an ear implant that was placed 11 years ago.

The artist revealed that, due to a genetic problem, she had a gradual loss of hearing and that, therefore, she will have to wear hearing aids for the rest of her life.

“Other types of hearing loss can operate, and it goes away, and that’s fine. This one has nothing to do, it’s braces until you die“, account.

She also spoke about her recovery and her greatest fear during the surgery: “One day everyone will die, whether from a heart attack, surgery, covid, being run over. We are here in passing, to die. My concern was not to leave my children orphans now“

