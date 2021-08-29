NASA Records Hurricane Ida From Space; see videos and photos

On August 27, a satellite image pointed to Ida as “tropical storm”

Hurricane Ida seen from space this Sunday morning (29)

Hurricane Ida seen from space

Satellite image of Hurricane Ida this Sunday morning (29)

Hurricane Oneway

O hurricane Ida is worrying Americans. After hitting Cuba twice in less than 24 hours, the hurricane is expected to hit the state of Louisiana, in the United States, this Sunday (29), forcing evacuations in New Orleans and the coastal region. Meteorologists say the storm’s wind speed is likely to increase, potentially bringing even greater devastation to the region upon its arrival.

Intense, Ida strengthened for a Category 3 storm early Sunday morning, according to the Air Force’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft, with winds at 185 km/h and gusts of 200 km/h. Forecasts say the Ida potentially became a Category 4 hurricane before hitting the region with winds of at least 200 km/h.

A hurricane of this power can be seen straight from space. And images taken by NASA, the University of Colorado and the International Space Station (ISS) in recent days show how it has been expanding in recent days.

On its official website, the US space agency states that “the life-threatening storm and hurricane conditions are likely to continue for a few hours in parts of western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth. Life-threatening heavy rains, floods and landslides are expected in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. A life-threatening storm and flooding are expected off the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi on Aug. 29, where water can rise 3 to 15 feet above ground level.”

*With information from Travis Caldwell, Aya Elamroussi, Haley Brinkm and Michael Guyda of CNN