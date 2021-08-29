Netflix Releases in September 2021: Check out the 32 series entering the catalog! – News Seen on the web

New seasons of La Casa de Papel, Sex Education and Lucifer are coming to the streaming service’s catalogue.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year is coming next Friday: the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. Will Sierra join the thieves? Will Arthur die? All these questions must be answered in the first part of the new episodes. Plus, we’ll finally know what happened to the Professor after he was kidnapped by Sierra.

Another series that is coming to an end is Lucifer. Starring Tom Ellis, the sixth season had some spoilers revealed in the last trailer. Even so, there are still many mysteries to be solved in this final arc. What will be the resolution of your romance with Chloe (Lauren German)? Anxiety defines.

And on September 17th, the third season of Sex Education — one of the best teen series of this century — will be released. In the plot, Otis must hide a big secret. In addition, “sex therapy” begins to gain fame in the corridors of the school, drawing the attention of the school’s management.

Check out all the series that hit the Netflix catalog in September below:

03/09 – La Casa de Papel (Season 5: Part 1)

In the long-awaited fifth season of La Casa de Papel, it’s been a hundred hours since the mission at the Bank of Spain began. Although the group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), the atmosphere is one of tension and mourning after the loss of Nairobi (Alba Flores). To make matters worse, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) is captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time in his life, doesn’t have an escape plan. What will happen in these new episodes, eh?

La Casa de Papel: Why do the characters wear a red jumpsuit? series creator explains

10/09 – Lucifer (Season 6)

Unfortunately, Lucifer is coming to an end. In this last season, we followed Tom Ellis’s journey as God. In addition, we’ll also see the resolution of his romance with Chloe (Lauren German).

After leaving Lucifer, Tom Ellis secures a new job at Netflix, understand

09/13 – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7)

In the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake and Amy must rethink their family plans. Meanwhile, Holt is irritated by his relegation, and the squad must deal with the return of old friends and enemies amid the usual chaos.

How did Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family revolutionize humor?

09/17 – Sex Education (Season 3)

One of the best series in the Netflix catalog is making a comeback. Now, Otis’s “sex therapy” is gaining fame in the school hallways, and the new management needs to rein in precocious youth. In addition, we’ll see the unfolding of the relationship between Otis and Maeve. Will the two finally be together?

Sex Education Actor Reveals He Was Homeless Before The Show

24/09 – Midnight Mass (Season 1)

Mike Flanagan — creator of The Curse of Hill Residence and Bly Mansion — is coming back with a new horror series: Midnight Mass. In the plot, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returns to his hometown after many years. And with the arrival of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), a charismatic and mysterious man, some frightening foreboding miracles begin to happen, shocking the villagers of the small island.

ALL SERIES COMING TO NETFLIX IN SEPTEMBER:

09/01 – The 100: Season 7

09/01 – Kuroko no Basket: Season 3

09/01 – turning point: Season 1

09/01 – How to Become a Cowboy: Season 1

09/01 – kids and cats: Season 2

09/02 – Queer Force: Season 1

02/09 – Hotel Del Luna: Season 1

03/09 – La Casa de Papel: Season 5 – Part 1

06/09 – Inspiration4 – Star Travel: Season 1

07/09 – Kid Cosmic: Season 2

09/08 – The Circle – USA: Season 3

09/08 – PJ Masks – Heroes in Pajamas: Season 3

08/09 – Into the Night: Season 2

10/09 – Lucifer: Season 6

09/13 – Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7

09/15 – Done Good: Season 6

09/15 – Playing with Fire – Latin America: New episodes

09/16 – Final Space: Season 3

09/17 – Sex Education: Season 3

09/17 – Tayo and Little Wizards: Season 1

09/20 – Superstore: An Inconvenience Store: Season 1

09/20 – Superstore: An Inconvenience Store: Season 2

09/20 – Superstore: An Inconvenience Store: Season 3

09/20 – Superstore: An Inconvenience Store: Season 4

09/20 – Superstore: An Inconvenience Store: Season 5

09/21 – Love in the Spectrum: Season 2

09/22 – Dear White People: Volume 4

22/09 – Jaguar: Season 1

09/23 – Rainbow High: Part 2

09/24 – Blood and Water: Season 2

09/24 – Midnight Mass: Season 1

09/29 – The Chestnut Man: Season 1

Netflix Releases in September 2021: Check out the 31 movies that enter the catalog!