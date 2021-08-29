Netflix saves Manifest: Season 4 is confirmed

After much waiting, Netflix confirmed: Manifest will have a 4th season. The streaming platform made the announcement through social media, revealing that this will be the last year of the series.

The streaming platform’s tweet also indicates that we’ll see more episodes this season. Deadline informs you that there will be 20 in all, divided into several parts.

“I couldn’t let a day as significant as today go unnoticed. Manifest will officially return for a giant fourth and final season, just on Netflix,” says the tweet.

It hasn’t been revealed exactly when this season will arrive, but given that production is yet to take place, it should only be in 2022.

See the tweet below.

Canceling Manifest

It was the Deadline website that announced the cancellation of Manifest on June 14th. The series originally ran for 6 seasons, but eventually joined Zoey and Debris’ A Playlist Extraordinary on NBC’s unsubscribe list.

The third year of the series failed to secure the same ratings as previous seasons, dropping by 31% in the 18-49 year-old range.

As the series had a dedicated fan base and was successful on several tracks, the network waited until the last possible moment to announce the anticipated end of the production. Fortunately for fans, Netflix ended up buying the final season of the series.

In Brazil, Manifest is available on Globoplay. The series can also be watched on HBO Max. Season four will be aired on Netflix.