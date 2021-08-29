New PS5 model has smaller heatsink; quieter and warmer

Facebook

With the new revised model of the PS5 hitting stores in some parts of the world, enthusiasts began to look for the notable differences between all available versions.

YouTuber Austin Evans got a PS5 Digital Edition directly from Japan and, after some analysis, managed to identify notable differences with the original model. The first difference, already communicated before, is that the console is 300 grams lighter. Evans also points out that the new model’s fan is different, but there are already 3 different fan models on the PS5’s today, all produced by Delta Electronics.

When disassembling the PS5 from the plastic housing, Austin points out that there are 2 fewer antennas for wireless/bluetooth connection. This could be related to the new wireless card that will be present in these versions.

The big highlight in the comparison, and the reason that the model is lighter, is the relatively smaller heatsink. Noteworthy is the slimmer size of the heatsink as a whole, as well as what appears to be some changes to the copper ducts, removal of much of the previous copper base and reduction of aluminum plates. The image below better shows the difference, with the heatsink on the left being from the original launch model and the one on the right from the first revision.

As for the noise and temperature measurements taken for comparison, the revised model is little more than 1 decibel quieter. In thermal measurements, carried out on the console’s air outlets, the original model is close to 50ºC, while the revised one is close to 55ºC.

It is important to point out that a correct measurement, taken close to or directly on the console’s processor, will yield more accurate numbers. Just with what was pointed out, one can imagine two hypotheses: either the console really heats up more or it is more efficient in dissipating heat. As this hardware revision was responsible for the console no longer being sold at a loss by Sony, engineers at the company may have decided to remove part of the heatsink, reducing production cost and maintaining the same thermal efficiency.

Below you can check the full video and the entire comparison process.