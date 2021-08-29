Newlyweds send an invoice for R$1,250 to guests who did not attend the ceremony

Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee went viral on social media with an invoice from their wedding. Is that the couple decided to charge the amount of guests who confirmed their presence and did not attend the wedding ceremony.

They charged USD$240 – something around R$1250 – from each guest to cover the costs of the party that took place at a popular Jamaica resort, Royalton Negril Resort & Spa. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bill for a wedding reception before ”, read the caption of the publication that went viral on Twitter.

The bill was originally posted on Doug’s social media and caused a stir among followers. “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed the seat(s) at my wedding reception. As you did not call or give us proper notification that you would not attend, this amount is what you owe us for prepayment of your seat(s). You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Contact us and let us know which payment method works for you. Thanks!”.

The NY Post contacted the couple who confirmed that the couple was actually passing on the costs of the party to the guests who missed the event. The fiance admitted that he was “a little petty”, but assured that he is not a person who keeps demanding.

Simmons, an entrepreneur in Chicago, in the States, emphasized that it is not about money. He and his wife were just hurt and felt disrespected by their non-attendance at their dream wedding, with more than 100 attendees. “We confirmed four times. We asked them: ‘Are you available to come, can you go?’, and they kept saying ‘Yes’”, he said in an interview. “We had to pay in advance. The wedding was held in Jamaica,” he explained.

