Newlyweds send invoice for those who did not attend the party

Guests who did not attend the wedding party of Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra McGee, 43, received an unpleasant surprise after the event: a bill for US$240 (about R$ 1,250, at the current quote) to cover the excess costs of the ceremony. According to the NY Post, Chicago’s newlyweds were so enraged by the absence of those who had already confirmed they would attend the party that they decided to take action on the incident.

Upon publication, Simmons said he was “a bit petty” after the episode, but that he wasn’t a person “who’s going to charge someone.” He argued that the attitude was not about money, but was a reaction to the hurt the guests had caused them. The ceremony had more than 100 participants and took place at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you go?’, and they kept saying ‘Yes,'” said the entrepreneur. “We had to pay in advance and it was a wedding held in Jamaica.”

Despite confirmations, Simmons said not everyone kept their word. “Nobody said anything to me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t go,'” Simmons said. “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t come, I’d be sympathetic – but don’t say nothing and still make me pay for you and yours. Four people became eight people. I took it. this for the personal side.”

A photo of the invoice drew attention on social networks this week. In the message, the newlyweds write: “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed the seat(s) at my wedding reception. Since you did not call or give us proper notification that you would not attend, this amount is what you owe us for prepaying your seat(s). You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Contact us and let us know which payment method works for you. Thank you!”.

The resulting wedding invoice, originally posted on Doug's Facebook, put the culprits in awe with a note at the end of the "#PETTYPOST".

One of the users wrote, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an invoice for a wedding ceremony before.” The document split several people in the comments. “I understand being upset about the lack of guests for a small wedding, but sending an invoice is too much,” one wrote. “$240 is a lot to waste. … If there’s no proper excuse for not showing up, they owe the bride and groom,” opined another.