Next chapter summary, Monday, August 30 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of the rerun of Império, Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, which airs this Monday (30):

Maria Marta makes a deal with Cora to discover José Alfredo’s hiding place. Xana advises Vicente to choose between Cristina and Maria Clara. Enrico sees Maurilio and Danielle together at the hotel. Bruna leaves the hotel without her mother seeing her. Xana hears Naná talking to Antônio. Danielle discovers that her daughter is missing and despairs. Bruna tells José Pedro that his mother is with Maurílio.

Maria Marta sends Josué to give a message to José Alfredo. Silviano tells Danielle that Bruna is at the mansion. José Alfredo explains his new plan to Joshua and orders him to execute it as soon as possible. Orville is enchanted by Salvador’s painting of Helena. Maria Marta questions Danielle about her involvement with Maurílio. José Alfredo orders Cristina to allow his false body to be exhumed.

Click here for summaries of upcoming Empire chapters.

Empire chapters are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.