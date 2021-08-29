Norris loses 5 grid positions after changing the gearbox

Lando Norris crashed heavily during Q3 of the Belgian GP standings (Photo: AFP)

Lando Norris crash in the F1 Belgian GP classification (Video: F1)

The violent accident suffered by Lando Norris at the beginning of Q3 of the classification of the Belgian GP this Saturday (28) will lead to a punishment for the young Englishman. That’s because the McLaren #4 gearbox was damaged from the heavy bump in the Eau Rouge climb and a change will be needed. Thus, Norris loses five positions on the grid and starts from 14th place this Sunday, in Spa-Francorchamps, the 12th stage of the 2021 season.

McLaren will also carry out a second analysis of the car to check the engine. This should happen on Sunday morning. If a power unit change is needed, the British must compete with the Hungarian version without any punishment. Still, there are no issues with the chassis, despite the force of the impact.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

McLaren’s car was destroyed (Photo: Reproduction)

After leading the first two stages of the session that defined the starting positions, Norris was one of the first to leave the pits for the initial attempt in the pole fight. But the track was still very wet, so much so that Sebastian Vettel, who was right behind, asked to stop training. That’s when Lando escaped by entering Eau Rouge and hit the protective barriers very hard. It was only then that the test direction raised the red flag.

Worried about his co-worker’s condition, Vettel stopped the car next to the destroyed McLaren and didn’t move on until he was sure Lando was okay. In reassuring McLaren about his condition, Norris lamented the accident. “Sorry, guys. I disappointed you. It went badly”.

Norris was rescued by the F1 medical team and taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent tests, but has already been released to race tomorrow. The Brit, who was a great candidate for pole-position at Spa-Francorchamps, would start from ninth place, but will lose those positions.

The Belgian GP is scheduled for 10 am (GMT-3) this Sunday, with transmission LIVE and in REAL TIME at the BIG PRIZE. One hour before, the Briefing, shows live on GP TV, the GRAND PRIZE channel on YouTube, it brings the pre-race with the latest information straight from Spa-Francorchamps.