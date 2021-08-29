Note MS Premiada draw will take place this Saturday and prizes reach R$ 300 thousand · Jornal Midiamax

The draw for the Nota MS Premiada in July will be held this Saturday (28), with prizes that reach R$ 300 thousand. Consumers who included the CPF in the bill in all commercial establishments in Mato Grosso do Sul compete automatically.

The program has already awarded more than 6,550 people and out of the total value of the prize, R$100 thousand is divided to the six dozen correctors and R$200 thousand to those who hit the corner. With this, eight dozens that allow you to compete in the monthly draw are automatically issued.

To check whether you have been included in the program, simply access the website www.notamspremiada.ms.gov.br and enter your CPF number. After the draw, winners need to register, also available on the portal. It is his validation that determines the payment, which happens only on the 5th and 20th of each month.

It is recommended that the consumer register as soon as possible, as soon as he becomes aware of the result of the draw, because the registration date interferes with the payment.

To receive the prize on the 5th, winners must register by the 30th of the previous month. For payment to be made on the 20th, the data must be validated by the 15th of the same month. Remember that if the specified days do not fall on a business day, payment will take place on the immediate business day.

With advice.