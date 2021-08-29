Now reinforcement, Róger Guedes scored the 1st goal of his career against Corinthians that had Renato Augusto, Fábio Santos, Fagner, Cássio and co.

Anyway, the ad that every fan of Corinthians so much expected: Róger Guedes is the new forward team of alvinegro, signing a contract until 2025. The 24-year-old player managed to terminate his contract with the Shandong Taishan, from China, and made his return to Brazilian football.

A curiosity is that the story of Timão already has a significant weight in the career of Róger Guedes. After all, his 1st goal as a professional was against the now current team.

In 2014, he was part of the cast of Criciuma in the Brazilian Championship, which he suffered on the field throughout the dispute. After a major reformulation of the team in the middle of the dispute, the direction decided to raise several boys from the base.

One of them was precisely Róger Guedes, at the time just 16 years old, and who had made his debut against the Flamengo, a few days before, by Brasileirão.

On December 6 of that year, for the last round of the Brasileirão, Criciúma entered the Neo Química Arena already relegated, buried in the lantern with only 32 points. And the scenario was no different that afternoon: defeat by 2-1, with Elias and Fábio Santos scoring for Timão and… Róger Guedes swinging the goals of Tigre.

play 0:41 New Corinthians reinforcement was officially announced this Friday

Corinthians won the match 1-0, when they painted a corner for the visitors. The ball traveled all over Cassio’s goal and landed at the feet of Róger, who heeled in to tie the game at 15 minutes into the second half.

10 minutes later, however, Fábio Santos guaranteed the triumph of the team from Alvinegro, who finished 4th in the table.

That Corinthians, in addition to Cássio and Fábio Santos, also had Renato Augusto, another reinforcement for the season who will now be Róger Guedes’ partner.

Criciúma’s team, on the other hand, had two other players who also played with the Corinthians shirt: forwards Lucca and Gustavo, known as Gustagol.

Róger Guedes remained in the Santa Catarina team until April 2016, when he signed a contract with the palm trees, who would get the title of the Brazilian Championship months later.

But the present is now all white. Days before closing with Corinthians, the player erased all his old photos on social networks wearing the Verdão shirt.

It will be more difficult to erase the tattoo that the striker made with the Brazilian Cup won by his biggest rival…