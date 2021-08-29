Olympic success turbine skateboard’s dream of becoming the 2nd sport in Brazil

Fadinha’s success coincided with another phenomenon of skateboarding’s debut: very young athletes competing in an event with so much pressure. At the age of 13, the Brazilian needed, for example, a special authorization for her mother to be part of the Brazilian delegation. Rayssa’s Gold Medalist, Momiji Nishiya, from Japan, also took the podium at the age of 13. Of the six female medalists (three in the park, three in the street), four were 13 years old or younger.

The precocity is great and an age limit is already being discussed among the leaders. Preparing a child for such a high-performance sport and now so much exposure is something that worries the skateboarding world as a whole.

“This issue of early age is going to be an important issue because we think, from behind-the-scenes conversations in the international confederations, that they are going to put an age limit on Paris. It’s a possibility, it’s not official, but several federation presidents talk about this subject . It is a recurrent discussion there. I believe that we will soon have this definition”, revealed Duda Musa.

Brazil has, in addition to the main team, another junior team, which goes up to 16 years. According to the president of CBSk, this is still something that is being appropriate, since Rayssa herself is in the main with only 13 years old. “We are working with people in the cities so that they can join the scheme and understand this issue of the Brazilian team. It’s a little more complicated by the culture of skateboarding, which is a sport that has always been individual and individualistic, in the sense that everyone trains the way they want and when they want. This necessarily needs to keep happening because the lanes are not the same,” he said.