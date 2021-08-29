OMG! After show wedding scene, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship takes a turnaround, says TMZ; know everything

They are letting Kimye fans dream! After Kim Kardashian appeared dressed as a bride at the listening party for Kanye West’s new album, “Donda,” many began to speculate that the couple were rehearsing a comeback. And by all appearances, despite their divorce in February this year, the rumors are real.

This Saturday (28), TMZ spoke with sources close to the businesswoman and the rapper, and revealed that their chances of returning are very high. According to the publication, the two have been spending a lot of time together. “working on rebuilding the basis of the relationship” that they always had. Although the divorce papers are still running in court, insiders said the owner of Skims can ask for the separation process to be canceled at any time.

“Obviously there’s a lot of love and history between them, but there’s also a lot of divergent ideas that need to be worked on,” told the informant to the portal. In addition, both would be trying to make it work for the sake of their four children, North, age 8, Saint, age 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 years old. No wonder Kim and Kanye have been seen at dinners and dates together. What’s up? Will the couple come back?

The surprises of the “Donda” listening party

This Thursday (26), during the “listening party” for the album “Donda”, in Chicago, USA, Kim Kardashian made a special appearance. The businesswoman not only made her presence felt in the audience, as she did on other occasions, but walked dressed as a bride through Soldier Field stadium, towards her ex-husband!

The appearance took place at the end of the show, in the middle of the song “No Child Left Behind”, and caused a frenzy among the spectators. In the records, shared on social media, we can see Kanye smiling broadly as he sees the mother of his children approaching, while she wore a white Balenciaga dress and veil on her head. Moments later, both left the place hand in hand. Check out:

Previously, sources assured TMZ that the couple would not resume their relationship. The witness further stated that Kim and Kanye have always supported each other’s projects and would continue to do so in the future for the family’s well-being. Proof of this is that, on Thursday, the news was released in the international media that the socialite does not intend to give up her last name West, even after the rapper’s separation.