Out of Domingão with Huck, Xuxa should take over the Dance of the Famous in 2022

Xuxa must assume the Dance of the Famous in the Sunday schedule of TV Globo in 2022. Recalling that the project will not be part of Domingão with Huck, which is scheduled to debut on September 5th.

It is noteworthy that Tiago Leifert will not lead the program due to new projects on the Marinho family’s television network. And the ‘Queen of the Baixinhos’ is quoted to take over the attraction that has become a success on social networks and in the advertising market. Remembering that the blonde presented a similar program on Record TV between 2017 and 2019.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

Show of the Famous 2021

As anticipated, Luciano Huck will be the presenter of the Famous Show that will be part of the Globo’s Super Sunday after the resignation of Fausto Silva who signed a millionaire contract with Band.

This year, there are nine artists participating in the competition and presenting beautiful performances to honor singers of all eras. Throughout the season, they need to show singing, dancing and gesture skills at show time to impress the jury and audience with the interpretation of different music personalities from around the world.

Participants of the 2021 Show of the Famous (Globo/Disclosure)

The bench that will judge the talents of the Show of the Famous 2021 will be composed of Claudia Raia, cute and Black Gil. Among the competitors in this edition are: Margareth Menezes, Thiago Arancam, Victor Kley, Robson Nunes, fiuk, Gloria Groove, Mariana Rios, Wanessa Camargo and Diego Hypólito.

*Claudia Raia will take over from the fourth week of the project. Before that, the jury will have a third guest.