Palmeiras fans criticize Abel Ferreira’s choices even after victory

This Saturday night (28), Palmeiras hosted Athletico Paranaense at Allianz Parque, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, and left with three points after a 2-1 victory. However, despite the good result, coach Abel Ferreira suffered some criticism.

Alviverdes fans went to social networks to criticize some of the Portuguese’s choices for the team, both in the main lineup and in substitutions during the game.

Check out some reactions:

Although, if Abel Ferreira wasn’t having a tantrum with the main player of the season, maybe the situation would be different now. Scarpa on the bench is absolutely unacceptable! — Thales Hypolito (@Thales_Hypolito)

August 29, 2021



