Palmeiras wins Athletico 2-1 and follows behind the leader Atlético-MG – 08/28/2021

Palmeiras put pressure on Atlético-MG by winning today (28), at Allianz Parque, Athletico, by 2-1. Betting on counterattacks, Abel Ferreira’s team managed to add three important points that keep them on the team’s back. Minas Gerais, current leader of Brasileirão, with one round to go in the first round.

The alviverde team reached 35 points in 18 games, three less than Atlético-MG. The team from Minas Gerais visits Red Bull Bragantino, tomorrow (29), at 20:30. Athletico parked at 23 points, in ninth place.

Palmeiras will now have 14 days of rest before returning to the field. Because of the Brazilian team’s games, the match against Ceará, which would take place next weekend, was postponed and still doesn’t have a date to happen. Thus, Abel Ferreira’s men will only return to the field on September 11, at home, against Flamengo.

Even with Santos having been called up for the team’s games, the match between Athletico and Sport will take place next Sunday (5), at 18:15 (GMT). The team from Paraná asked for the postponement of the duel, but the CBF denied it.

Athletico creates three chances in 10 minutes

Athletico started the game better, tightening the mark when the ball came out of Palmeiras. In less than 10 minutes, the team from Paraná had already submitted three times, twice with Terans and once with Bissoli. None of them, however, required a lot of work from Weverton, who made the saves with ease.

Palmeiras improves and opens the score

Little by little, Palmeiras was able to find ways to leave the Athletico’s marking and improved in the match. The game changes became the key to Abel Ferreira’s team. On minute 17, Raphael Veiga received a shot from the edge of the area, cut the mark and kicked across for a good defense by Santos. It was the first time that Palmeiras managed to bother Athletico.

The improvement alviverde came gradually. Five minutes after the first chance, Abel Ferreira’s team opened the scoring. Raphael Veiga took a corner kick, and Luan rose more than the defense to shake Santos’ goals.

Exploring the counterattacks, Palmeiras almost makes the second

With an advantage on the scoreboard, Palmeiras started to explore counterattacks. That’s how he almost got to the second goal. On minute 38, Dudu fired at speed down the right and found Willian on the other side. The shirt 29 was confused in the time to dominate and ended up kicking over Santos’ goal.

Double Terans and Bissoli tie for Athletico

Before the break, Athletico had the chance to draw in the 43rd minute. Terans made a good play inside the area, on the left, and crossed low for Bissoli to send it to the back of the net. The goal, however, was disallowed because Terans dominated the ball with his hand at the beginning of the play.

In the second half, however, the pair worked for good. At 20 minutes, Terans made another good play and played for Bissoli. The forward dropped the bomb and hit Weverton’s right corner, tying the game at Allianz Parque.

Palms responds fast

The athletic relief lasted only five minutes. Palmeiras went to the net in a play of three athletes who entered the second half. Breno Lopes charged from the right, Deyverson dominated in the area and played for Ron. The forward hit cross and made the second of the team alviverde. Having already played for Athletico, he chose not to celebrate.

DATASHEET

2 X 1 ATHLETIC PALM TREES

Reason: 18th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time: August 28, 2021, at 9 pm (GMT)

Local: Allianz Parque Stadium (SP)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jose Eduardo Calza (both RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Goals: Luan (22’/1ºT) and Rony (25’/2ºT), for Palmeiras; Bissoli (20’/2ºT), for the Athletico

Yellow cards: Zé Rafael, Felipe Melo and Deyverson, for Palmeiras

Red cards: –

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga (Ron); Willian (Deyverson), Dudu (Felipe Melo) and Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

ATHLETIC: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, José Ivaldo, Abner; Richard (Erick), Christian (Carlos Eduardo), Léo Cittadini, Jader (Pedro Rocha); Terans and Bissoli (Renato Kayzer). Technician: António Oliveira.