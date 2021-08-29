Pandemic Causes Space Fuel Shortage, Says SpaceX

Severe cases requiring lung ventilators and respirators as a result of covid-19 may be responsible for the shortage of space rocket fuel in the United States. The statement was made by the President of SpaceX, the American Gwynne Shotwell, during the 36th Space Symposium, held on Wednesday (25) in Colorado, United States.

According to the executive, future launches by SpaceX – a company founded by billionaire Elon Musk – may be compromised, since the base of the rocket fuel is liquid oxygen, which has been in high demand in the market.

Hospitals use liquid oxygen in artificial ventilators and mechanical breathing apparatus – both considered essential for the treatment of moderate and severe cases of covid-19. With the increase in the number of cases, the pace of industrial production has not been able to keep up with demand.

“We will certainly ensure that hospitals have the liquid oxygen they need, but whoever has [a substância] to share, send me an email,” joked Shotwell.

SpaceX’s president did not specify which launches were delayed due to lack of fuel, but the company said in a statement that Starlink internet satellites – a project that brings together a private network of low-cost satellites that expand communication networks around the world – will not have been most released since June 30th.

SpaceX engines, especially the more advanced model, the Raptor, are all powered by liquid oxygen combustion.