Paolla Oliveira criticizes Bolsonaro government and rebuts attacks | celebrities

Instagram Paolla Oliveira

Actress Paolla Oliveira took a political stance by sharing, this Saturday morning (28), the front page of the newspaper “Extra”, which brings the news that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) called someone an idiot who says it is necessary to buy bean. “Everyone has to buy a rifle, dammit,” said the official.

In addition to publishing the photo on the cover of the newspaper, Paolla Oliveira wrote: “What kind of leadership is this that prefers to see the population armed than fed? In fact, we know very well what kind of leadership this is. #ForaBolsonaro”.

In the tweet comments, Paolla received support from several followers. “I can’t wait for this nightmare to end and see this man far away from the presidency,” wrote one fan. “What a bleak scenario, Brazil. What a sad moment”, published another.

There were those who also took the opportunity to attack the actress. “Linda Paolla Oliveira! I think one thing has nothing to do with the other. ‘Stay at home’ ended the economy and this is not the President’s fault, but the Governors and the Supreme Court. I’m your fan. Kiss in the heart! “, wrote a fan. To which Paolla Oliveira replied: “Do you really believe in what you’re writing? It’s not possible.”