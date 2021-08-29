Paolla Oliveira revolts against Bolsonaro and criticizes him on the web

Paolla Oliveira se revoltou contra o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) e o criticou nas redes sociais, neste sábado, 28. Em sua conta no Twitter, the actress shared a photo of the cover of the newspaper Meia Hora, with the news that Bolsonaro calls anyone who needs to buy beans an ‘idiot’ and recommends a rifle.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @paollaoliveirarealPaolla Oliveira revolts against Bolsonaro and criticizes him on the web

In addition to publishing the cover, Paolla Oliveira wrote: “What kind of leadership is this that prefers to see the population armed rather than fed? In fact, we know very well what kind of leadership this is. #ForaBolsonaro”.

Food insecurity during the Bolsonaro government

Brazil has 125.6 million people in a situation of food insecurity in the pandemic, according to the study Effects of the pandemic on food and the situation of food security in Brazil carried out between November and December last year and released in April this year.

The greenhouse was coordinated by the Food for Justice Research Group of the Free University of Berlin, Germany, in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the University of Brasília (UnB) and found that 59.4% of households of the country have some degree of food insecurity.

Yesterday, Friday, the 27th, Bolsonaro called anyone who questions food prices an “idiot” when he talks about the population’s weapons: “Everyone has to buy a rifle, dammit. Armed people will never be enslaved. I know it costs dear. There are idiots, ‘ah, you have to buy beans’. Man, if you don’t want to buy a rifle, don’t piss off anyone who wants to buy it”.