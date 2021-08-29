Paralympics Summary: Brazil has 6 medals and wins in seated volleyball | paralympics

1 of 3 Thalita Simplício was silver in athletics — Photo: Wander Roberto /CPB Thalita Simplício was silver in athletics — Photo: Wander Roberto /CPB

Brazil also had a victory over China in the debut of men’s seated volleyball. Bocce debuted with a duel between Brazilian brothers. And had a defeat in women’s goallball against Turkey.

🥈🥉🥉🏃 Three medals in athletics🥈🥉🥉🏃

After a show on the first day of athletics with four golds and two bronzes, Brazil added three more medals this Saturday. Julyana da Silva opened the day’s countdown with a bronze at the launch of the F57 disc, for athletes who compete in chairs, with the right to the record of the Americas (30.49m). Shortly thereafter Thalita Simplicio made the best mark of her career (56s80) and was silver in the 400m T11, for blind runners, behind the Chinese Cuiqing Liu.

Thalita Simplício wins silver in the women’s 400m T11 – Tokyo Paralympics

And the last medal of the day was a bronze by Cicero Nobre in the throwing of the F57 javelin. He entered the competition as a world record holder and broke the Paralympic record, but saw his marks surpassed by Iranian Amanolah Papi and Azeri Hamed Heidari, new Paralympic champion and world record holder.

Cicero Valdiran celebrates bronze at the F57 javelin throw and talks about the brand: “I could have done my best”

🥉🏓 Bronze in table tennis and final guaranteed🥉🏓

Brazil had already secured two medals in table tennis. And one of them is going to be gold or silver. Bruna Alexandre beat Taiwanese Shiaun Wen Tien by 3 sets to 1 in the semifinal of Class 10 and will face Australian Qian Yang in the final. The second medal was bronze. Catia Oliveira lost to South Korean Su-Yeon Seo by 3-1 in the semifinal of Class 1-2, and as there is no dispute for third place in the modality, the Brazilian took the bronze.

Bruna Alexandre beats Shiau Wen Tien and goes to the table tennis final in class 10

🥉🏊 Bronze in swimming and world record🥉🏊

Swimming kept Brazil on the podium on the fourth day of competitions, reaching 10 medals. Saturday’s only achievement in the pool was the bronze of the 4x100m freestyle mixed S14, for swimmers with intellectual disabilities. The Brazilian quartet was formed by Ana Karolina Oliveira, Debora Carneiro, Felipe Vila Real and Gabriel Bandeira, who had already won a gold and a silver in Tokyo and also opened the dispute with the world record of the 100m freestyle S14 – the individual event does not part of the Games program.

Great Britain sets a world record and takes gold in the 4x100m relay and Brazil takes the bronze medal

‘Bronze in judo’

After a first day without a win, Brazil won its first medal in judo on the second day of the sport at the Tokyo Games. Lúcia Araújo won bronze in the up to 57kg category, beating Russian Natalia Ovchinnikova in the medal decision. Judo in the Paralympics is played between people with visual impairments.

Lúcia Araújo wins bronze medal after beating the Russian ippon in the up to 57kg category

‘Victory in seated volleyball’

After the victory of the women’s team, Brazil debuted with victory also among men in seated volleyball. The triumph over China by 3 sets to 1 put the Brazilians very close to qualifying for the semifinals. Gilberto was the highlight of the game, with 27 points.

Gilberto (number 1) was the game's top scorer with 27 hits

‘Bocce debut’

One of the four sports that gave Brazil gold at Rio 2016, bocce debuted this Saturday with four wins and seven losses in the group stage of individual disputes. Brazil’s flag bearer at the opening of the Tokyo Games, Evelyn Oliveira beat Sweden’s Maria Bjurstrom 4-2 in the BC3 class. José Carlos de Oliveira beat Portuguese Andre Ramos 6-1 in the BC1 class. Maciel Santos beat South Korean Yongjin Lee 11-0 in the BC2 class. And Eliseu Santos beat his brother Marcelo Santos in a Brazilian clash decided in the tiebreaker after a 3-3.

Eliseu dos Santos, in a yellow T-shirt, launches the blimp observed by Marcelo dos Santos, in green, in the BC4 bocce ball

🥅🔵Defeat in goalball 🥅🔵

Brazil was surpassed by Turkey in women’s goalball. The current Paralympic champions won 8-4. Now the Brazilians need at least a draw in the last round against Egypt to qualify for the quarter finals.

Highlights: Brazil 4 x 8 Turkey in Women’s Goalball at Tokyo Paralympics

🎾First wins in tennis🎾