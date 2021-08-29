Part 5 of 2021 emergency aid: Bolsa Família and other beneficiaries

Check out the payment schedule for installment 5 of the 2021 emergency aid for Bolsa Família members and other beneficiaries!

Extension of emergency aid 2021: 5th installment

For beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program who receive 2021 emergency aid, the dates for receiving the benefit follow the same program calendar.

The 2021 emergency aid was extended, as announced in July. Therefore, check the calendar for the extension of the benefit, referring to installment 5, which is in progress this August, since the online release of the benefit ends on the 31st. However, as occurred in the previous payments, the release for withdrawal of the cash value occurs a few days after the online release. Check the payment dates for the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for all beneficiaries.

Payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries:

Beneficiaries with a NIS finalized in the numbers listed below, receive on the date that appears after each NIS number referenced.

Final Number of Nis 1: August 18th

Final Number of Nis 2: August 19th

Final Number of Nis 3: August 20th

Final Number of Nis 4: August 23

Final Number of Nis 5: 24th of August

Final Number of Nis 6: 25th of August

Final Number of Nis 7: 26th of August

Final Number of Nis 8: August 27

Final Number of Nis 9: 30th of August

Final Number of Nis 0: August 31

5th installment of 2021 emergency aid: online payment schedule for general public

Beneficiaries born: January – August 20th

Beneficiaries born: February – August 21

Beneficiaries born: March – August 21

Beneficiaries born: April – August 22

Beneficiaries born: May – August 24

Beneficiaries born: June – 25 August

Beneficiaries born: July – August 26

Beneficiaries born: August – August 27

Beneficiaries born: September – August 28

Beneficiaries born: October – August 28

Beneficiaries born: November – August 29

Beneficiaries born: December – August 31

5th installment of 2021 emergency aid: cash withdrawal schedule for the general public

Beneficiaries born: January – September 1st

Beneficiaries born: February – September 2

Beneficiaries born: March – September 3

Beneficiaries born: April – September 6

Beneficiaries born: May – September 9th

Beneficiaries born: June – September 10th

Beneficiaries born: July – September 13

Beneficiaries born: August – September 14

Beneficiaries born: September – September 15th

Beneficiaries born: October – September 16

Beneficiaries born: November – September 17

Beneficiaries born: December – September 20

More 8.5 million recipients

“The 2021 Emergency Aid has already covered more than 8.5 million solo mothers in Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Citizenship has been working to combat fraud and ensuring that the payment of the Federal Government benefit safely reaches the citizens who need it most”, highlighted the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, according to information from the Ministry of Citizenship.