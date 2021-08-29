Part of the stadium collapses in a game between Empress and 4th of July

Part of the structure of the Frei Epifânio stadium, in Imperatriz, Maranhão, this Saturday afternoon (28), collapsed during a game of the Series D of the Brazilian championship. The match between the teams 4th of July and Empress had to be stopped and the players left in a hurry of the stadium.

According to the press office of the 4th of July, the accident occurred after a strong storm, with hail and strong winds.

Until now, there are no reports of injured people. The Fire Department is on site to ensure that no one has been hit by the structure.

Gilmar Bahia, 4 de Junho defender, reported that he left the field in a hurry, but that everyone was unharmed. “It was desperate to leave the field. To reassure our families nothing happened, but the stadium was destroyed. I jumped, hit my back, the fence was coming at us, but everyone came out unharmed, but it was a despair,” he said.

Part of the stadium collapses in a game between Imperatriz and 4 de Julho after rain (Photo: Ananda Portilho)



Gabriel Dias, marketing advisor to the Impreatriz, told the MidNorth.com who was in the covered area when he heard the noise of the structure falling:

Me and two other people from our team were in the covered area, when we heard the noise that the structure was starting to dismantle, that’s when we ran down the stairs and managed to get out in time. Thank God nobody got hurt, but it was scary, something that had never happened here – Gabriel Dias.

O game was stopped at 30 minutes and 48 seconds . Now, the two teams await the definition of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), to find out if there will be the rest of the time foreseen or if they will declare the end of the match.