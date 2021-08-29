People? Fernanda Gentil indirectly fishes Xuxa and changes the course of the interview: “You’re one of those”

Without filters, she gave a slight needling that was immediately noticed during ‘Se Joga’

Always sincere and transparent, Xuxa Meneghel entertained the fans by participating in the last show of the season of if you play this Saturday (28).

Interviewed by Fernanda Gentil, she remembered the painting in intimacy, a success of Xuxa Planet.

“I’ve always been very curious. This picture in particular came out of my despair. I used to say that I couldn’t stand the same questions anymore. I started asking the most different questions,” said the blonde.

Upon hearing the statement, Gentil was direct and realized that the blonde could be needling the conversation between them.

“I understand the direct completely. You’re one of those, don’t send indirect, send direct”, said the afternoon commander. Xuxa didn’t deny it and Gentil changed the course of the interview

MANSION

At the end of the interview, the blonde was surprised by a box with an unusual gift: a sign on Rua Saturnino de Brito, the address to which letters from the Xou da Xuxa.

The box was placed in a forest for birds that the blonde has in the living room of her mansion. With statues, various species of trees and vegetables, the space left fans on social media euphoric.

“I don’t like a huge house, but I would have a garden like Xuxa has indoors”, stated one. “Dream of consumption at this Xuxa house”, stated another.