Pérez loses control in the rain and retires in Belgium before the start

Sergio Pérez crashed during the installation lap in Spa under heavy rain (Photo: Reproduction)

Lando Norris crash in the F1 Belgian GP classification (Video: F1)

Sergio Pérez’s Belgian GP ended before it even started. The Mexican was doing warm-up laps before the start of this Sunday (29th) when, under heavy rain, he lost control. The destination was the tire barrier, with no chance of returning to the grid for repairs.

The accident happened at the Les Combes complex. Pérez lost control, attacked the zebras more than he should have and went to the tire barrier. Red Bull realized that the damage was too serious and asked the Mexican to turn off the engine, leaving him off the grid.

Red Bull went through a similar situation at the 2020 Hungarian GP. At the time, Max Verstappen lost control on the humid asphalt of the Hungaroring and crashed, but managed to take the car back to the starting grid. The team’s mechanics did a tremendous job fixing the left front suspension in less than 30 minutes.

The good news is that the accident does not impact Pérez’s future at Red Bull. The Mexican renewed the contract for 2022, putting an end to the possibility of rumors in the second half. Czech even won the Azerbaijani GP, but still struggles to consistently achieve good results.

Perez’s accident leaves Red Bull with only Max Verstappen on the grid. The Dutchman starts from pole position, with George Russell in second. Lewis Hamilton, current leader of the Drivers’ World Championship, is third on the grid.

