Pix will have a transfer limit of R$1,000 per night

With the increasing increase in fraud with Bacen’s instant payment system, the PIX, there are now limits to the use of the technology. The initiative should be implemented as soon as possible by Brazilian financial institutions.

The justification for this change in nas is motivated by the lightning kidnappings that are being committed throughout Brazil. In addition, PIX fraud is more common in Bacen’s system, created in late 2020.

Thus, at night, people will have an added limit for sending R$1,000 to third-party accounts, discouraging kidnappings and crimes that are becoming more common against Brazilians.

Another change occurs in the system of TEDs and even credit and debit cards, both between individuals and for companies.

To avoid PIX sending limits, users of this service must register accounts in advance, which will take some time to be linked. This will also be a measure to prevent fraud.

Another possibility is to lower the PIX usage limit before leaving home. However, if the person needs to increase the limit again, it will be necessary to wait 24 hours to access the R$1,000 limit.

Director does not believe that PIX limits will affect the population’s interest in the system

Asked whether the interest of Brazilians will decrease with these restrictions on access to the Brazilian currency, the director of the Bacen said no, as the new scenario “protects people”. The announcement made this Friday highlights that in a few weeks the institutions will already have to implement the changes.

These measures, according to the director of Bacen João Manoel Pinho de Melo, affect society, which will have to bear the costs.

“Many of these measures impose costs on the participants and these costs ultimately make us aware that society will pay. So taking these measures is not something that should be done lightly, it is something that should be done with evidence and with certainty that there is a real need for intervention, which must be correct.”

Another measure that becomes a reality regarding the PIX is in relation to the repository of accounts used for fraud, which now makes it mandatory for institutions participating in the system to report, whereas before it was optional.

Finally, the Bacen estimates the number of frauds with PIX, which had a recent increase with lightning kidnappings, be 38 thousand suspects in 3.8 billion transactions throughout Brazil, as determined by the autarchy.

It is worth noting that the National Congress is dealing with a bill that provides for a limit on cash transactions.