Pix will have new rules; understand the main changes for you

The Central Bank changed the Pix rules; see the main changes

Transactions between individuals are limited to R$1,000 from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am

It will be possible to request new limits, but the change will be evaluated and it may take between 24 and 48 hours to be effective

Customers can also set different Pix limits for day and night periods

Institutions have the option to allow the registration of accounts that may receive Pix above the established limit

In this case, there will be a minimum period of 24 hours for the prior account registration to be validated

A transaction can be held for 30 minutes during the day or 60 minutes at night for risk analysis

Regulated institutions will be required to adopt additional controls on fraud

Last Friday, the Central Bank announced a series of changes to the use of Pix, an instant payment method that allows you to transfer and receive money in seconds. The proposal is to improve the security of this system.

Among BC’s actions are blocking transfer times, limiting amounts and even choosing recipients.

Understand what changes for you

From 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, a limit of R$1,000 is established for transfers to the same bank, Pix and TED

If you want to increase this limit, the customer can make the request, but there will be a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the execution of the order made through the digital channel, preventing the immediate increase in a risk situation;

Clients are now able to establish different transactional limits on Pix for daytime and nighttime periods, allowing for lower limits at night;

Institutions will be able to allow users to register in advance accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits;

There will be a minimum period of 24 hours for the prior registration of accounts by digital channel to take effect;

It is possible for a transaction to be held for 30 minutes during the day or for 60 minutes at night for transaction risk analysis.

Other changes

The existing and now optional mechanism for marking in the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT) of accounts for which there is evidence of use in Pix fraud is now mandatory, including in the case of transactions carried out between accounts maintained in the same participant;

Consultations with the DICT are now allowed to feed the institutions’ fraud prevention systems;

Pix users may adopt additional controls regarding transactions involving accounts marked on the DICT;

Users of electronic payment arrangements may share with public safety authorities information about transactions suspected of involvement in criminal activities;

Regulated institutions will be required to adopt additional controls on fraud, reporting to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors or, in their absence, to the Executive Board, as well as keeping such information available to the Central Bank;

Behavioral and credit history will be required for companies to anticipate same-day card receivables

When does it start?

It is not yet known when the rules will actually start to apply. According to BC president Roberto Campos Neto, with the announcement of the changes, financial institutions will be able to prepare for the new rules. “We imagine they will be effective in a few weeks,” he said during a press conference.

*With the collaboration of Ligia Tuon and Anna Russi, from CNN Brasil Business, in São Paulo and Brasília