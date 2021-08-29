Pocah reveals narcolepsy, a disease that causes excessive sleep

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

Singer Pocah has been diagnosed with narcolepsy, a disorder that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. The disease is associated with a deficiency of orexin, one of the neurotransmitters responsible for keeping humans awake.

Interview: Pocah talks about having more kids and says she’s ‘catching up’

“Have you ever heard of narcolepsy? It’s a sleep disorder. Yeah! I found I have it. I’m treating it and some other things like ADHD and anxiety. Sorry I’m not as active here as before and not posting so often on the networks.” , published the funkeira on his Twitter account.


First 'BBB' champion, Bambam became a bodybuilder and went viral on the internet when he showed his heavy workout Photo: Reproduction / Publicity
First ‘BBB’ champion, Bambam became a bodybuilder and went viral on the internet by showing his heavy workout Photo: Reproduction / Publicity
The cowboy of 'BBB2' he invested the R$ 500 thousand reais in cattle, but the investment did not pay off and today he lives in a rented house Photo: Reproduction
The ‘BBB2’ cowboy invested the R$ 500 thousand reais in cattle, but the investment did not pay off and today he lives in a rented house. Photo: Reproduction
After winning the 'BBB 3', Dhomini invested in his music career, but it didn't work out. Today, he encourages tourism in Goiás Photo: Reproduction
After winning the ‘BBB 3’, Dhomini invested in his music career, but it didn’t work out. Today, he encourages tourism in Goiás Photo: Reproduction
Citizen of the 'BBB4' lives a simple life, living in a kitnet. She sells cakes and follows the evangelical Christian religion. Photo: Reproduction
Cida from ‘BBB4’ lives a simple life, living in a kitnet. She sells cakes and follows the evangelical Christian religion. Photo: Reproduction
Winner of the ''BBB5'', Jean Wyllys served as federal deputy for the PSOL for many years, but moved abroad after being threatened Photo: Reproduction
Winner of the ”BBB5”, Jean Wyllys served as federal deputy for the PSOL for many years, but moved abroad after being threatened Photo: Reproduction
Mara, from BBB6, graduated in Theology and now studies Psychology Photo: Reproduction
Mara, from BBB6, graduated in Theology and now studies Psychology Photo: Reproduction
Winner of the 'BBB7', Alemão invested in real estate. Last year, he was arrested after being involved in a traffic accident. Photo: Reproduction
Winner of the ‘BBB7’, Alemão invested in real estate. Last year, he was arrested after being involved in a traffic accident. Photo: Reproduction
Rafinha took the money at the end of the ''Big Brother Brasil 8''; today he works as a tattoo artist in Campinas Photo: Reproduction
Rafinha took the money at the end of ”Big Brother Brasil 8”; today he works as a tattoo artist in Campinas Photo: Reproduction
After the 'BBB9', Max invested in his art. Today, he is a member of a school that teaches digital art Photo: Reproduction
After ‘BBB9’, Max invested in his art. Today, he is a member of a school that teaches digital art Photo: Reproduction
Marcelo Dourado won the 'Big Brother Brazil 10'. After the victory, he became a jiu-jitsu champion Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Marcelo Dourado won the ‘Big Brother Brasil 10’. After the victory, he became a jiu-jitsu champion Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
After winning the 'BBB11', Maria Melilo participated in Globo programs as an actress. In 2020, she had Covid-19 and, today, she follows her mother in a treatment against a tumor Photo: Reproduction
After winning the ‘BBB11’, Maria Melilo participated in Globo programs as an actress. In 2020, she had Covid-19 and, today, she follows her mother in a treatment against a tumor Photo: Reproduction
Winner of the 'BBB12', Fael continues to work as a veterinarian; he bought farms with the prize Photo: Reproduction
Winner of ‘BBB12’, Fael continues to work as a veterinarian; he bought farms with the prize Photo: Reproduction
Winner of the 'BBB13', Fernanda Keulla invested in her artistic career, worked on the 'Video show' and was a reporter for 'BBB20' Photo: Reproduction
Winner of ‘BBB13’, Fernanda Keulla invested in her artistic career, worked on the ‘Video show’ and was a reporter for ‘BBB20’ Photo: Reproduction
Vanessa, from 'BBB14', used money to build a veterinary clinic and lives in a mansion with her family and animals Photo: Reproduction
Vanessa, from ‘BBB14’, used money to build a veterinary clinic and lives in a mansion with her family and animals. Photo: Reproduction
The champion of the 'BBB15', Cézar, pursued his career as an economist and raises his son alongside his wife in Paraná Photo: Reproduction
The ‘BBB15’ champion, Cézar, pursued his career as an economist and raises his son alongside his wife in Paraná Photo: Reproduction
Winner of 'BBB16', Munik gave part of the award to her parents and is now a digital influencer Photo: Reproduction
Winner of ‘BBB16’, Munik gave part of the award to her parents and is now a digital influencer Photo: Reproduction
After winning the 'BBB17', Emily tried to be an actress on Globo, but she couldn't. Today, she is a presenter at RedeTV Photo: Reproduction
After winning the ‘BBB17’, Emily tried to be an actress on Globo, but she couldn’t. Today, she is a presenter at RedeTV Photo: Reproduction
Gleici, from 'BBB18', is investing in her career as an actress after taking the hefty sum of R$ 1.5 million Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Gleici, from ‘BBB18’, is investing in her acting career after taking the hefty sum of R$ 1.5 million Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
The controversy Paula, from 'BBB19', has already spent all the money she earned in the edition paying off her family's debts Photo: Reproduction /
The controversy Paula, from ‘BBB19’, has already spent all the money she earned in the edition paying off her family’s debts Photo: Reproduction /
Thelma invested all the money she earned in 'BBB20' and today he is a digital influencer Photo: Reproduction /
Thelma invested all the money she made in ‘BBB20’ and is now a digital influencer Photo: Reproduction /

The diagnosis of the ex-BBB was made by a neurologist after a polysomnography was performed, an examination performed while the patient is asleep. “My priority right now is taking care of myself. So that as soon as possible I can get back to my ‘normal’ life. I thought it was important to share this with you.”

During her time at “Big Brother Brasil 21”, Pocah was known for her heavy sleep and for sleeping a lot. At the time of the reality show broadcast, viewers made fun of the fact in memes. On social networks, fans of the singer now apologize for that. “Now I’m feeling guilty for laughing at her memes sleeping at the BBB,” wrote one netizen.

Pocah releases the single 'Nem on nor off' Photo: Disclosure
Pocah releases the single ‘Nem on nor off’ Photo: Disclosure

The patient who suffers narcolepsy cannot control sleep during the day and sleep at any time: while driving, talking, working… This is because, without orexin, he undergoes REM sleep interventions (stage of sleep in which the person dreams) at any time of day, even if he had a good night’s sleep.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR