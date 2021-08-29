Police lookalike Dwayne Johnson goes viral on the networks

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most famous and beloved stars, so it’s no big surprise that a cop, who is practically the same as The Rock, went viral on the networks.

Eric Fields caught the eye with a photo posted on Facebook. The image was shared on the Morgan County, Alabama, Police Station page.

In the photo, Fields appears leaning against a Morgan County penitentiary van. Like Dwayne Johnson, he is bald and muscular. In the image he still wears sunglasses.

“Actually I’m halfway between The Rock and Vin Diesel. It is good to remember that The Rock is 1.93 m and 117 kg, while I am only 1.87 m and 104 kg. There is a big difference between the two of us”, joked the policeman.

See Eric Fields’ photo, below.

Dwayne Johnson surprises tourists in Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson made some fans freak out in Hollywood and posted their hilarious reaction on Instagram. The tourists were completely taken by surprise.

In the video, we can see The Rock riding in his car and he says there is a bus that always runs around his neighborhood. That said, he took the opportunity to play with the tourists.

“Hey do you guys know where I can find The Rock? I love getting up close with my pickup next to those tour buses in my neighborhood and surprising people!!! One of the cool parts of fame and my job, making some people happy.”

Dwayne Johnson recently finished filming DC’s Black Adam, which premieres on July 29, 2022. See the video below.