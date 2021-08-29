Possessed by hatred, Cora threatens to ‘bleed’ José Alfredo’s accomplice · TV News

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will be possessed by hatred in Império upon seeing José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) leaving Manoel’s (Jackson Antunes) bar alive. Out of control, the madwoman will demand answers from the Commander’s friend and threaten to cut him with a shard of glass in the nine o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air from September 6th , Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will catch José Alfredo leaving with a backpack from his hiding place and getting into a truck. “My God in heaven, it’s him! You stupid, why did you give up on duty at the door of this bar, he was there all the time!”, the madwoman will scream to herself.

“Where was he going with his backpack? Is he moving? I need to find out where he’s going, even if it’s to hell! And I’m going to do it now!”, defines the obsessed woman, who will enter the bar to demand an explanation for the character of Jackson Antunes.

“Where did he go?” the brunette will ask. “What are you talking about now?”, the bar owner will retort. “From the same person as always, José Alfredo, where is he?”, will insist Elivaldo’s aunt (Rafael Losso). “Tá in Heaven”, will answer Enrico’s boss (Joaquim Lopes).

“Stop making me look like an asshole, I just saw him getting into that jagunço’s car and he left!” screams Maria Marta’s rival (Lilia Cabral), taking a stool and threatening to break up the whole bar.

“Dona Cora, you need to stop this obsession with the deceased, otherwise you’ll get even crazier!”, advises the Commander’s friend. “Stop calling me crazy!” the angry woman will scream, breaking a glass counter. “I’m going to call the police for you”, will inform Manoel.

Cora will pick up a shard of glass and threaten to slit the enemy’s throat. “Call the hearse to go to the IML [Instituto Médico Lega], which is where I’ll send you if you keep deceiving me!”, the madwoman will say. “You’re completely possessed”, will say the protagonist’s accomplice.

The situation will only be brought under control with the arrival of Pietro (Eduardo Spinetti), who will calm the fight and help scare away Eliane’s sister (Malu Galli).

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro uses sensual trickery in Nos Tempos do Imperador!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.