Powerful, Andressa Suita poses in a transparent blouse at Gusttavo Lima’s farm: “The most beautiful”

She took advantage of the late afternoon light to appear displaying her beauty in bold clicks; Look

Absolute muse, the influencer Andressa Suita posed stunning at sunset in a devastating sequence of clicks this Saturday (28).

With a piece of transparent knitting, she sparked the imagination of fans on social media.

“Golden hour”, she said, referring precisely to the period in which the images were clicked. Powerful, she pouted and displayed her rare beauty.

In the comments, the muse has won a lot of praise from fans. “The most beautiful”, said one. “That perfect”, stated another. “Beautiful, I feel bad with this woman”, declared another follower.

CHALLENGES

The model Andressa Suitapublished an outburst on social networks this Wednesday (25) when talking openly about an always difficult period for all moms. It’s that the children Gabriel and Samuel are undergoing an unfurling process.

“I’m here in the unfurling phase. I managed to take Gabriel’s diaper off to sleep, when he was about 2 years old. While with Samuel, he was already 3 and I still hadn’t been able to take the diaper off to sleep. We got it about three weeks ago”, declared.

Look: