Priscilla Alcântara’s parents shocked evangelical church after attitude and were expelled; know the reason!

After leaving the gospel, Priscilla Alcantara has been surprising with your statements. Without speaking out, the artist insisted on exposing a situation that her family faced in the past.

In an interview with the Venus podcast, she said that, in her first TV appearance, she ended up singing some non-religious songs, but this left many people angry in the traditional church.

Her family was even expelled from the congregation because of this and she didn’t spare the details:

“That was always my intention [furar a bolha] and I carry this feeling on account of my parents. Since the time they were church leaders, they were always good for ‘frentex’, even though we are from a very traditional church, they were always listening to the voice of God and not man. Also, the first time I sang on television I couldn’t sing gospel, so I played Wanessa Camargo, Rouge, I don’t know… and I remember that we were kicked out of the church at the time because I was singing ‘world music’”.

“And even so they always made me aware, they said: ‘We’re going to find another community that understands’”, completed.

In the same interview, Priscilla Alcântara recalled details of her resignation from SBT. During the outburst, the singer gave the former boss a light prick, Silvio Santos, citing the reason for his dismissal:

“The excuse was that we got in and got too old, they claimed that we were big for the program, old, and that they didn’t have a project for us. Interesting that Silvia Abravanel went there later, right? And she’s older than me, I was wondering: ‘What happened?‘”.

During the chat, Priscilla even confided that it was the most difficult moment of her life:

When I left it was really crazy, now I realize that even I wasn’t putting faith in my music. It didn’t even cross my mind: ‘I’m going to take advantage of the fact that I’m leaving television and I’m going to invest in music that is my big dream’, no… today it makes me see how much I was detached from my destiny due to comfort. It was the most difficult moment of my life, it was there that I grew up, that I became root in my purpose”.

“I remember spending months in my room just praying. I no longer had a television contract, the independent TV show I was trying to go wrong and nobody knew me in the music. I wondered what to do, my family worked with me”, remembered.

“But that’s ok, it turned out to be good! If it wasn’t for a break like that, I wouldn’t have rekindled my dream in music. It was after that that I sang on Danilo Gentili and I remember that my father published this song on the networks and it went viral. Everything in my life is suddenly”, completed.

