PSG coach guarantees Messi, Neymar and Mbappé among those listed for the game against Brest

Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who would be negotiating with Real Madrid, are among the players listed by Paris Saint-Germain for the match against Reims in the French Championship. The announcement was made this Saturday by Pochettino, coach of the team in the French capital.

“We haven’t released (the list) yet, but the three strikers will certainly be among those listed and we’ll see if they can play from the start,” the Argentine coach said at a press conference.

Pochettino said Mbappé had not said anything about the possibility of switching from PSG to Real Madrid. “Kylian has been working very well in training, as always,” he said.

As for the contractual situation of the young striker, “our president and our sporting director were clear about the club’s position,” he added.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi recalled last Thursday, during the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, that his club has not changed its mind and wants to keep Mbappé.

Last Wednesday, the sporting director of the Parisian team, the Brazilian Leonardo, guaranteed that Real’s offer, of 160 million euros, which then went up to 170 + 10 million euros in variables, was not enough.

PSG, leader of the French with three wins in three games, will face Reims this Sunday, from 15:45 (GMT), at the Auguste-Delaune II Stadium.

