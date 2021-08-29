PSG coach prepares the ‘supertrio’ debut with Messi and Neymar together and opens the game about Mbappé’s future

Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who would be negotiating with the Real Madrid, are among the players listed by Paris Saint-Germain for the game against the Reims, at the French Championship, this Sunday (08/29), at 15:45 (GMT). The game will be broadcast from ESPN Brazil and real-time tracking of ESPN.com.br.

The announcement was made this Saturday by Pochettino, coach of the team in the French capital.

“We haven’t released (the list) yet, but the three strikers will certainly be among those listed and we’ll see if they can play from the start,” the Argentine coach said at a press conference.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Pochettino said the player had not said anything about the possibility of switching from PSG to Real Madrid. “Mbappé did not say that he wants to leave PSG. Kylian has been working very well in training, as always. I insist, he is very well and is preparing for tomorrow’s game,” he said.

As for the contractual situation of the young striker, “our president and our sporting director were clear about the club’s position,” he added.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi recalled last Thursday, during the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, that his club has not changed its mind and wants to keep Mbappé.

play 0:23 The pair was not aware of the rivals during the activity

Last Wednesday, the sporting director of the Parisian team, the Brazilian Leonardo, guaranteed that Real’s offer, of 160 million euros, which then went up to 170 + 10 million euros in variables, was not enough.

PSG, leader of the French with three wins in three games, will face Reims this Sunday, from 15:45 (GMT), at the Auguste-Delaune II Stadium.